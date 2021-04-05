3.3, 4.0 magnitude earthquakes strike near Lennox

LENNOX, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude-4.0 earthquake hit near Lennox Monday morning about 30 minutes after a magnitude 3.3 temblor struck the area, rattling parts of the Southland.The first temblor was recorded around 4:15 a.m. about 1 miles east northeast of LennoxA 2.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded minutes later less than 1 mile northwest of Lennox.The USGS reported the 4.0 magnitude quake centered about a mile east northeast of Lennox, which rattled the area about 30 minutes later.Reports of people feeling the larger quake quickly poured into the ABC7 newsroom, with people as far as Palmdale saying the temblor shook their area.There are no reports of damage or injuries.