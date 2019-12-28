3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Brea, USGS says

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck Brea on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The epicenter of the 9:23 a.m. quake was located nearly 4 miles north of Placentia and 4 miles south-southeast of Rowland Heights, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at 4.35 miles.There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.