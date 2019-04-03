Disasters & Accidents

3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Yorba Linda, USGS says

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A shallow preliminary-magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook northeast Orange County on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the 5:06 a.m. quake was located about 5 miles east-southeast of Yorba Linda and nearly 8 miles north-northeast of North Tustin, according to the USGS. Its depth was measured at just under 2 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Twitter user @LASeigel said she was awakened by a "loud jolt" in the city of Orange. Others reported feeling the temblor in Chino Hills, Los Alamitos and Aliso Viejo.

Brittany Shigemasa said the earthquake "actually made things fall off shelves" in Irvine.
