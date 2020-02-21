3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic area, USGS says

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Castaic area early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS said the quake hit at approximately 5:42 a.m. and struck north-northwest of Castaic. It had a depth of 10.5 miles.
The quake also hit 4.6 miles north-northwest from Valencia.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
People reported feeling the quake in the San Fernando Valley.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
