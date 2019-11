LA QUINTA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the La Quinta area Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor hit approximately 14.1 miles northeast of La Qunita at approximately 10:42 p.m., according to the USGS.The quake had a depth of 3 miles.There were no immediate reports of damage due to the quake.