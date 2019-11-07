3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Ridgecrest area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor hit 9.7 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest at approximately 4:39 a.m. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 4.3 miles.The Ridgecrest community experienced two strong quakes in July, and aftershocks continue hitting the area.There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from the temblor.