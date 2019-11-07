3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Ridgecrest area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit 9.7 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest at approximately 4:39 a.m. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 4.3 miles.
The Ridgecrest community experienced two strong quakes in July, and aftershocks continue hitting the area.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage from the temblor.
