3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest area

SEARLES VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the Ridgecrest area Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor struck 8.6 miles from the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley at about 4:22 p.m.It was not immediately clear if any injuries or damage were reported.This July, Ridgecrest was hit by a pair of major earthquakes, magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1 followed by thousands of smaller aftershocks. It has continued to experience small quakes around magnitude 3.0 and higher on a regular basis since then.The largest of those July quakes was felt throughout California and Nevada and produced significant damage to buildings and utilities in the immediate area.