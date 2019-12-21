3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest area

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the Ridgecrest area Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (U.S. Geological Survey)

SEARLES VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the Ridgecrest area Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor struck 8.6 miles from the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley at about 4:22 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries or damage were reported.

This July, Ridgecrest was hit by a pair of major earthquakes, magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1 followed by thousands of smaller aftershocks.

It has continued to experience small quakes around magnitude 3.0 and higher on a regular basis since then.

The largest of those July quakes was felt throughout California and Nevada and produced significant damage to buildings and utilities in the immediate area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
