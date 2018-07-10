3.6 earthquake rattles Ontario area, USGS says

EMBED </>More Videos

A preliminary-magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled the Ontario area on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled the Ontario area on Tuesday morning, jolting some residents awake before sunrise.

Measured at a depth of 1.86 miles, the 4:08 a.m. quake was centered just south of Ontario International Airport, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency initially recorded the temblor as a 3.5.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

ABC7 viewers said they felt the earthquake in Chino Hills, Rancho Cucamonga and Upland.

"That sucker shook hard! Here in Mira Loma," Loretta Romero wrote on Facebook.

A magnitude 2.7 aftershock struck the area at 5:33 a.m. and was later downgraded to a 2.5, the USGS said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSOntarioRiverside CountySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News