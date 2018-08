A 3.7 preliminary magnitude earthquake shook parts of Riverside County Sunday night.

A 3.7 preliminary magnitude earthquake shook parts of Riverside County Sunday night.The quake was reported at 7:53 p.m. about five miles northeast of Aguanga, about 15 miles east of the Pechanga resort.The USGS estimated the tremors were felt from Escondido to Lake Elsinore to Palm Desert.No significant damage was immediately reported.