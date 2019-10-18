3.7-magnitude quake strikes Compton

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Compton area early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 12:20 a.m. and had a depth of 14 miles. According to the USGS, the quake hit 1.5 miles west of East Rancho Dominguez and 2.4 miles south-southwest of Lynwood.

People felt shaking in parts around Los Angeles, including in the San Fernando Valley.

It is unclear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries.
