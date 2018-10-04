Downey drug bust: 37 pounds of meth found in car during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop in Downey turned into a major meth bust on Wednesday.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A routine traffic stop in Downey turned into a major meth bust on Wednesday.

Downey police said an officer pulled over a vehicle and while speaking to the driver noticed what appeared to be drugs inside the vehicle.

Authorities said several plastic Ziploc bags were filled with 37 pounds of meth and a kilo of black tar heroin.


No other information was released on the incident.
