A routine traffic stop in Downey turned into a major meth bust on Wednesday.Downey police said an officer pulled over a vehicle and while speaking to the driver noticed what appeared to be drugs inside the vehicle.Authorities said several plastic Ziploc bags were filled with 37 pounds of meth and a kilo of black tar heroin.No other information was released on the incident.