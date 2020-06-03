3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit near the Barstow area Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was centers approximately 24.6 miles from Barstow and hit at approximately 9:36 p.m. The depth of the quake was 0.86 miles.

USGS said the quake was about 38 miles from from Ridgecrest.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage from the earthquake.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
