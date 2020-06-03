3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit near the Barstow area Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor was centers approximately 24.6 miles from Barstow and hit at approximately 9:36 p.m. The depth of the quake was 0.86 miles.USGS said the quake was about 38 miles from from Ridgecrest.It was not immediately clear if there was any damage from the earthquake.