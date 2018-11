A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Ocotillo Wells are near the border of San Diego and Imperial counties early Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The temblor struck shortly before 6 a.m. approximately 12.3 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, 19.9 miles south of Salton City and 64 miles south-southeast of Palm Springs.The quake had a depth of 11.4 km, the USGS said.There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.