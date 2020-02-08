3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Barstow, USGS says

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near about 14 miles northeast of Barstow on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the 11:34 a.m. quake was located about 43 miles northeast of Victorville, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

The temblor's magnitude was originally measured at 4.0 before it was downgraded.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
