3.9-magnitude quake strikes near Borrego Springs

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck about 10 miles north, northeast of Borrego Springs Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck about 10 miles north, northeast of Borrego Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The temblor struck around 6:36 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 8 miles deep.

Borrego Springs is in San Diego County and the epicenter of the quake was located about 34 miles south, southeast of Palm Springs in Riverside County.

Residents in La Quinta, San Jacinto and Escondido reported feeling the quake. There have been no reports of any damage.
