Four suspects are accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor in Huntington Beach, police say.Huntington Beach detectives began an investigation into four men accused of communicating online with a victim who they believed was 13-14 years old in September 2016.It is believed the suspects used multiple social media platforms to communicate with the minor, including MyLOL, Snapchat, KIK, Skype and Facebook. Detectives then determined three of the men traveled to the Huntington Beach area where they engaged in sexual activity.In January of this year, detectives arrested Bradley Thomas Williams, 34, of Dana Point, and Sohrab Anaraki Pour Kamali, 33, of Topanga.Later that month, detectives and Sacramento police arrested Christian Reid Palmer, 27, of Sacramento.Investigators searched the homes of the suspects and located evidence. The Orange County District Attorney's Office filed charges against each defendant for lewd acts upon a child under 14 and meeting a minor with intent to engage in lewd conduct.Dwight Nicholas Castaldi, 42, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was arrested in March for similar charges. Huntington Beach detectives extradited Castaldi back to California on Monday.Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims who might have been contacted or solicited online by the same suspects. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Huntington Beach Police Information Hotline at 714-375-5066. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.