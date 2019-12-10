4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to stabbing, carjacking and reported police chase

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were detained after a series of violent incidents in Santa Ana Monday night, including a fight and stabbing, police said.A fight erupted inside a laundromat in the 2700 block of N. Grand Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to Santa Ana police. A mother of one of the people involved in the fight arrived to the scene, where she said her son was being assaulted by a group of men.Authorities say she intervened and left the scene with her son. But a short time later, they got into a second altercation with the same men in the 2600 block of N. Eastwood Avenue. The boy sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds and the suspects carjacked the woman, police said.An officer later spotted the carjacked vehicle and a pursuit ensued, which ended in the 13000 block of Flint Drive in Santa Ana.A female juvenile and two male juveniles were taken into custody at the scene.The stabbing victim was admitted into an area hospital, where he was also detained, according to authorities. Additional information on his condition was not immediately released.