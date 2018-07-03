4 family members killed in crash on Sierra Highway in Palmdale

Four family members - two adults and two children - were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale on Tuesday, fire officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Four family members - two adults and two children - were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to the wreck near N. Sierra Highway and E. Avenue M shortly around 10:15 a.m.

Four people - a male driver in his 20s, a female passenger in her 20s and two children both around ages 1-2 - were killed in the wreck. One of the juveniles died at a nearby hospital, officials said.

The victims are believed to be members of the same family.

Authorities say the sedan may have been speeding on Sierra Highway when it veered into the opposite lanes and was T-boned by a Antelope Valley Transit Authority van.

The driver of the van was hospitalized and was talking to investigators, and there were no passengers in the van.
