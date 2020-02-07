Four people found in critical condition at homeless encampment in South LA

#MultiPatientMedical; INC#1458; 6:36PM; 848 W 115th St; https://t.co/7cF7BViuVU; #VermontVista; PRELIM: 4 adults (two male, two female) found unresponsive and in critical condition at apparent homeless encampment. All are expected ... https://t.co/GZYhX72txp — LAFD (@LAFD) February 7, 2020

Four people were found in critical condition at an apparent homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, fire officials said.First responders arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. and found two men and two women unresponsive near Vermont Avenue and Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Fire officials said the cause of their medical emergency was not known.All four patients were transported to local hospitals.No additional information was immediately available.