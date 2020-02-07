Four people found in critical condition at homeless encampment in South LA

Four people were found in critical condition at an apparent homeless encampment in South Los Angeles, fire officials said.

First responders arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. and found two men and two women unresponsive near Vermont Avenue and Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said the cause of their medical emergency was not known.

All four patients were transported to local hospitals.

No additional information was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleshomeless in southern californiamedical emergencyhomeless
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Crews put out fire at Disneyland after small blaze erupts
2 more flights of coronavirus evacuees landing in CA
'Walk Run Cha-Cha' tells love story that unfolds in SoCal dance studio
Evacuation orders lifted after Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres
Bell Gardens PD looking for suspect after shooting
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
Show More
Body recovered after boat found empty at Lake Palmdale
2 cockatoos, worth $2,000 each, stolen from Palmdale store
Director Spike Lee helps Cadillac premiere the newest Escalade
Garcetti recall effort ends after organizers fall short in required signatures
Funeral services announced for helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser
More TOP STORIES News