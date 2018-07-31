4 injured in Gardena shooting, including person found shot on 710 Freeway

A pregnant woman and two others were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in Gardena.

Three people, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized in a shooting in Gardena, and authorities say a person found shot on a 710 Freeway on-ramp in Lynwood is also connected to the crime.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 135th Street. The conditions of the two men and woman transported were not immediately known, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

There were reports that one of the men was shot in the head and the pregnant woman was shot in the back. Authorities have not confirmed that information.

It was also believed the suspect in the incident may be the boyfriend or former boyfriend of the female victim.

A gunshot victim in unknown condition was found shot shortly after 5 a.m. on the southbound 710 Freeway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It was later confirmed the two incidents are connected.

The freeway on-ramp was expected to stay closed through at least 3 p.m. as an investigation continued.
