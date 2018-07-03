4 in custody after police chase, crash, hourslong standoff in Glendale

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people have been taken into custody after a police chase and an hourslong standoff in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people have been taken into custody after a police chase and an hourslong standoff in Glendale.

Glendale police officers attempted to stop a vehicle Monday afternoon near Colorado Boulevard and the 2 Freeway for not having any license plates.

The car, which was occupied by two men and two women, failed to stop. Police chased the car into the Eagle Rock area.

At one point, the car ran a red light at Colorado Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, causing several vehicles to crash.

The driver of the car, later identified as 40-year-old Joseph Gutierrez, ditched the car and fled from police. Authorities said he climbed several fences and even ran across the 2 Freeway to evade officers.

After running across the freeway, Gutierrez continued to climb fences and run through the backyards of homes, police said. Eventually, he hid under a house on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Glendale.

K-9 officers helped police track down Gutierrez's location. Gutierrez refused to surrender for hours. Officers used tear gas to force him to surrender. At around 11 p.m., Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of burglary and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Police said he also had warrants for his arrest for burglary and assault.

The three passengers who were in the car with Gutierrez were also arrested on suspicion of burglary. They were identified as 28-year-old Grecia Carrillo, 37-year-old Carmen Raphael and 31-year-old Jonathan Rendon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecar crashtrafficsearchGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News