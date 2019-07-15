Chase ends after driver crashes into building in South L.A.; 4 injured

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four men were injured after leading police on a short pursuit and violently crashing into a building in South Los Angeles Sunday, police said.The incident began as a "street takeover" near the intersection of 54th Street and Avalon Boulevard, where the suspects were live streaming the incident, investigators said.The driver of the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, was allegedly doing doughnuts before police attempted to stop the car for a traffic stop, leading to a chase.While going at high speeds, the suspect lost control near Slauson Avenue and Broadway and hit a curb, went onto nearby train tracks and rolled several times before crashing into a building.The four men inside the car were transported to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life threatening.The building suffered some structural damage due to the impact of the crash.The Dodge Challenger was left severely damaged.