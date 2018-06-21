4 injured in 6-vehicle crash on 15 Freeway in Temecula

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) --At least four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on the 15 Freeway in Temecula.
The crash occurred shortly before noon near Temecula Parkway, the California Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said a total of six vehicles, including a big rig, were involved in the crash. The big rig went over the side of the roadway and into the creek as a result of the wreck.
Four injuries were reported. The victims' conditions were not known.
Lanes began reopening around 2:30 p.m.