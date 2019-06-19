4 injured, including minors, after two-car crash in Muscoy

MUSCOY, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people, including some minors, have been injured in a two-car crash in the Muscoy area of San Bernardino County on Tuesday.The crash happened in the 3300 block of Duffy Street, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.Two of the four patients suffered life-threatening injuries. Two people were ejected from the vehicle, fire officials said.The ages of all the people injured in the crash were not immediately known, but fire officials said three were minors.The cause of the crash was under investigation.