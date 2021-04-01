4 killed in shooting at Orange building, suspected shooter hospitalized in critical condition

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a building complex in the city of Orange Wednesday night, officials say.The shooter was also wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers and was in critical condition at a local hospital.The shooting was first reported around 5:25 p.m. at 202 West Lincoln Ave., Orange police say.When officers showed up, the shooter was still firing, according to Lt. Jennifer Amat.They exchanged gunfire and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound, then was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.Police later clarified that it was undetermined if the suspect's gunshot wound came from the officers or was self-inflicted.Police say the four people who were killed included one child.A woman was also seriously wounded by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.At least two bodies could be seen outside the building, one on a second floor walkway and one in a courtyard.At the scene there were bloody clothes and what appeared to be a weapon as officers investigated.Information about the suspect has not been released.Witnesses reported hearing two distinct sets of shots - one apparently the initial shooting and one the gunfire exchange involving police."I was just in my room hanging out. All of a sudden I heard five to seven gun shots go off," one neighbor said."And then I waited a couple minutes and the police came. And I heard a few more gunshots go off. It was a lot, quickly. Then the helicopter showed up and it was silent after that."We thought it was a car backfiring at first. Then it became louder and quicker and we knew it was not. It was quick gunfire shots."Orange police say it was that city's deadliest shooting since 1997.In December of that year, a 43-year-old former Caltrans worker who had been fired shot and killed four of his former coworkers at a state maintenance yard and then was killed by police in a gun battle."Orange is a very safe city," Amat said. "We don't have stuff like this that happens very often."