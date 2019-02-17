4 killed in violent two-vehicle crash in Santa Ana

Four people were killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Santa Ana early Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people are dead and one other is in critical condition following a violent two-vehicle crash in Santa Ana early Sunday.

The deadly wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. near 4th Street and Tustin Avenue, Santa Ana police said.

A black Jeep was traveling westbound on 4th Street and a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling southbound on Tustin when both vehicles collided and flipped multiple times.

Four people inside the truck were killed, and the driver of the Jeep was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, including whether alcohol played a role.
