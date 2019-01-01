4 men accused of stealing truckload of tequila worth $500,000

EMBED </>More Videos

Four men have been accused of stealing $500,000 in Patron

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. --
Sheriff's deputies in Florida have recovered a half-million dollar truckload of stolen tequila.

Hillsborough Sheriff's spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a statement that a truck driver hauling the load of tequila had stopped for dinner Sunday night at a Tampa area truck stop when he noticed the trailer was no longer attached to his truck.

Deputies began searching and found the semi-trailer at a nearby intersection. Alvarez says deputies watched four men transferring cases of Patron tequila to another box truck.

He says that before the deputies moved in, the men had transferred over 20 cases from the fully loaded truck.

Authorities arrested three men at the scene and the fourth fled but was arrested a short time later.

Alvarez says the load of tequila was worth more than $500,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arresttrucksu.s. & worldmoneyalcoholburglaryFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 found dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Santa Ana
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Girl, 9, and mother killed in crash on 22 Fwy. in OC
NYE LA: Thousands ring in 2019 at Grand Park
Security guard charged with murder for shooting at Hollywood Walgreens
Baby rescued from rubble 35 hours after apartment collapse
Man found fatally shot in Norwalk
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Show More
Man accused of stabbing IE grandmother multiple times
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel while trying to flee NYE crash
'On The Basis Of Sex': Armie Hammer shares why he's helping tell 'amazing' story
Disneyland's NYE fireworks show canceled due to winds
Knife-wielding suspect killed in LAPD shooting in Van Nuys
More News