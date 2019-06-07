Glendale triple shooting: 4 men arrested in connection with murders

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Four men have been arrested in connection with a triple murder that occurred back in April, police announced Thursday.
The arrests happened on Wednesday and Thursday.
John Poh, 23, and Jordon Byrd, 22, were arrested in the state of Tennessee on Wednesday. Both men live in Murfreesboro, where they were arrested.
Detectives from the Glendale Police Department assisted the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in taking the men into custody, according to police.
On Thursday, Franklin Sadler, 23, and Jacob Jamora, 23, were both arrested in their homes in Canoga Park.
The triple murder occurred on April 18 at approximately 12:17 a.m. on the 1300 block of Columbia Drive in the City of Glendale.
The victims were identified as 50-year-old Leon Gough II, 36-year-old Deandre Tyronne Sims and 35-year-old Christian Marty Moukam.
Detectives believe the crime was a targeted home-invasion robbery that turned into murder.
All four suspects have been booked on three counts of murder.
