4 patients treated after suspicious package reported at Santa Ana courthouse

EMBED </>More Videos

A hazmat team and bomb squad responded to the Santa Ana courthouse after at least three people needed medical attention possibly connected to a suspicious package. (OCFA PIO/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters are treating four patients including a deputy at the courthouse in Santa Ana at what is being described as a hazmat situation involving a suspicious package.

Authorities haven't determined yet what substance is involved. The incident was reported on the third floor of the courthouse Thursday afternoon. Court was not in session in that room at the time.

Officials say several people fell ill after a package was opened on the third floor around 2:30 p.m.

The Orange County Fire Authority hazmat team and the Sheriff's Department bomb squad have responded to the scene.


The Sheriff's Department said three civilians and one deputy were treated and were being transported to a local hospital. They underwent decontamination before being transported. They were not considered to have life-threatening injuries.

There were no evacuations and the situation was described as "contained."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmatsuspicious packageevacuationSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rain floods Ventura RV park, prompts evacuation
911 call released in death of UCI student after frat party
Hiker struck by large boulder in Malibu, critically injured
School janitor arrested in Silver Lake fatal hit-and-run
Rain causes mud flows in Studio City, prompts evac in Hollywood Hills
Storm douses SoCal with last day of heavy rain before skies clear
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
Striking teachers, LAUSD returning to bargaining table Thursday
Show More
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Rockslide shuts down Malibu Canyon Road, injures 1
Watchdog: Thousands more migrant families may have been separated
Pot deliveries OK'd into CA communities that ban sales
VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
More News