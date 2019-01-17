Santa Ana- OCFA & OCSD on scene of a suspicious package, at Central Justice Center; 3 patients total. 1 Deputy transported. OCFA Haz-May & OCSD Bomb squad jointly investigating. More to follow... pic.twitter.com/K4wFPiJm7J — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 17, 2019

Firefighters are treating four patients including a deputy at the courthouse in Santa Ana at what is being described as a hazmat situation involving a suspicious package.Authorities haven't determined yet what substance is involved. The incident was reported on the third floor of the courthouse Thursday afternoon. Court was not in session in that room at the time.Officials say several people fell ill after a package was opened on the third floor around 2:30 p.m.The Orange County Fire Authority hazmat team and the Sheriff's Department bomb squad have responded to the scene.The Sheriff's Department said three civilians and one deputy were treated and were being transported to a local hospital. They underwent decontamination before being transported. They were not considered to have life-threatening injuries.There were no evacuations and the situation was described as "contained."