4 people shot, wounded in downtown Los Angeles, suspect still outstanding

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening wounds in downtown Los Angeles Thursday, police said.The shooting was reported at 12:14 p.m. in the 300 block of West Fifth Street.Initial reports indicated two people had been shot, but officers found four people injured at the scene. Two of the victims were female. Three people were transported for medical attention.The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.The female suspect remains outstanding. No description was immediately available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.