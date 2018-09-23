4 people wounded, 1 critically, in Baldwin Park party shooting

Authorities cordoned off an area in Baldwin Park after four people were wounded in a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning. (KABC)

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people were wounded - one critically - during a shooting in Baldwin Park early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loma Lane. Baldwin Park police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found four people injured as a result of the shooting. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the fourth person was critically wounded.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a confrontation between two groups of people at a party.

There was no suspect information, and it was unclear if the shooting was gang related.

The investigation is ongoing.
