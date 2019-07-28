4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Several police officers were recovering Sunday after a massive fight broke out outside a San Fernando home, where the officers claim they were attacked.Cellphone video shows the officers using batons and tasers against some of the crowd outside the home on Fourth Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.Police say responded to the home after neighbors complained about loud music three times.When officers arrived, they say there were about 30 people who were verbally agitated and resistant.Four suspects were taken into custody.The injured officers are expected to make a full recovery.An investigation is ongoing.