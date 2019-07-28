4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Several police officers were recovering Sunday after a massive fight broke out outside a San Fernando home, where the officers claim they were attacked.

Cellphone video shows the officers using batons and tasers against some of the crowd outside the home on Fourth Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say responded to the home after neighbors complained about loud music three times.

When officers arrived, they say there were about 30 people who were verbally agitated and resistant.

Four suspects were taken into custody.

The injured officers are expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernandosan fernando valleylos angeles countyofficer injuredfight
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for 24-year-old LAPD officer killed while off duty
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
60 FWY reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Show More
Korean memorial in Glendale vandalized with unknown substance
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Knife-wielding man wounded in deputy-involved shooting after family called 911
3 victims identified in deadly San Fernando Valley shooting spree
SoCal military couple gets help at Pomona job fair
More TOP STORIES News