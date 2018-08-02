4 SoCal dentists accused of sex assault in Las Vegas

Four California dentists are facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside a the Wynn hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
The woman told police it happened at the Wynn hotel and casino this past weekend.

The woman says she met a man at a hotel bar, and went up to his suite for more drinks.

That's when the man allegedly tried to pull off her pants.

Another man, who was naked, walked out of a bedroom and according to the woman forced her to perform oral sex.

The woman says during her struggle with the two men, two more naked men came from a room -- she says she was forced to perform a sex act and was sexually assaulted.

The four men are now facing charges of sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping charges. The suspects have been identified as: Ali Badkoobehi, Poria Edalat, Saman Edalat and Sina Edalat.

The men were booked, and then released.

The Las Vegas Review Journal says all four men are licensed dentists in Southern California, according to Dental Board of California records.
