Four Southern California Subway restaurants have been hit by the same armed robber, authorities say - the latest just Thursday night in Porter Ranch.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities responded to the Porter Ranch store in the 19300 block of Rinaldi Street at about 10:30 p.m. Los Angeles police said a suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a gun and demanded money.

An employee complied and handed over an unknown amount of cash before the suspect fled.

Police said the gun was never discharged, and no injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the male suspect was not released, other than he was wearing a black jacket and hat.

A similar incident happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday at a Subway location in the 11800 block of Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills, police said.

The suspect walked into the Subway, demanded cash with a handgun and walked out after the cashier complied.

Investigators said the crimes, along with two other similar robberies, were conducted by the same suspect. Information on the other two robberies was not released.

Detectives were working to find surveillance video to help catch the robber, who remains at large.
