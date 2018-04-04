4 suspects arrested in Fontana burglary bust

Fontana police arrested four suspects during a burglary bust in Fontana on Tuesday and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of industrial equipment and other items.The case unraveled after the burglary of a tech equipment business in the 16000 block of Slover Avenue.Detectives were able to track one of the machines, which led them to a storage facility in Bloomington. While there, they spotted the suspects and the stolen items and after a short pursuit, three men and a woman were taken into custody.The suspects were identified as Crystal Conant, 25, of Colton, Jason Bissell, 34, of Fontana, Jesse Graham, 37, of Fontana and Jordan Kory, 31, of Bloomington.Some of the burglary victims had the chance to identify and retrieve some of their stolen items on Wednesday - everything from tools to generators, tires and racing gear.The Fontana Police Department believes this was a large scale commercial burglary ring, which has targeted several victims in surrounding cities.