Four people have been arrested in connection with a "knock-knock" burglary in North Hollywood.Bryan Moreno and Arturo Hernandez, both 18, were released on $50,000 bond.Two 17-year olds were also released.The suspects were seen in a silver Infiniti driving slowly through neighborhoods from Santa Clarita to North Hollywood.Detectives say they entered a home on Beeman Avenue and came out with $10,000 worth of stolen items.Authorities are now looking for more possible victims.