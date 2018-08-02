4 teens arrested for alleged knock-knock burglaries in North Hollywood

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Four people have been arrested in connection with a "knock-knock" burglary in North Hollywood.

Bryan Moreno and Arturo Hernandez, both 18, were released on $50,000 bond.

Two 17-year olds were also released.

The suspects were seen in a silver Infiniti driving slowly through neighborhoods from Santa Clarita to North Hollywood.

Detectives say they entered a home on Beeman Avenue and came out with $10,000 worth of stolen items.

Authorities are now looking for more possible victims.
