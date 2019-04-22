4 wounded in South LA car-to-car shooting

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were wounded in a car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles and two of them were left in critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 75th and Hoover streets Sunday afternoon.

Police say the suspect followed behind another vehicle, then pulled up and started shooting. The victim drove away to the area of Vermont and Florence avenues and then called police.

Four people were transported to the hospital. Two of them were in critical condition and the other two had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The victims were described as three men believed to be in their 50s and one woman in her 60s.
