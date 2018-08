The investigation continued Friday into an incident in Connecticut in which a young child died and his brother was hospitalized after they were pulled from a hot car, police said.Police responded to an apartment complex in West Haven on Treat Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a report of an injured person.Authorities said the children and their father, who called 911, were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and his 2-year-old brother is still being treated Friday. His condition was not yet known.Police have not identified the boys or their father but have set up a yellow tape perimeter at the apartment complex as detectives continued to investigate.