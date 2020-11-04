LAPD arrests at least 40 in downtown LA, declares unlawful assembly due to 'unruly crowd'

LAPD arrested about 40 people Tuesday night after declaring an unlawful assembly at least two times in the downtown area due to "large and unruly crowds."
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police arrested about 40 people Tuesday night after declaring an unlawful assembly at least two times in the downtown area due to "large and unruly crowds" that were ordered to disperse.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said those arrested blocked train tracks of the Metro Blue Line station near Washington Boulevard and Grand Avenue and were arrested on suspicion of failing to disperse from an unlawful assembly.

Lopez added 30 others were cited and later released for blocking an intersection.

Police declared the second unlawful assembly at 18th and Figueroa streets at about 9:37 p.m., an hour and a half after first telling a group to leave the area of Pico Boulevard and Figueroa near the Staples Center.

A large police presence first responded near the Staples Center, where several people dressed in all black marched down Figueroa.

"Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner," LAPD tweeted around 8:10 p.m. "At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed."



EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles police has declared an unlawful assembly near the Staples Center in downtown L.A. due to "a large and unruly crowd" in the area Tuesday night.



LAPD said some of the individuals in all black wearing helmets or kneepads were stopped by officers and detained for questioning. Officers holding batons and wearing helmets formed a skirmish line near the Convention Center at the time the first unlawful assembly was declared.

Hours later just after 11 p.m., several demonstrators were seen being taken into custody near Washington Boulevard and Hope Street and getting loaded onto buses.

LAPD reported minor vandalism at a Starbucks and other businesses on 7th and Figueroa streets.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert Tuesday afternoon, though the agency said the decision was "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeles countylapd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Voters approve Prop. 22 rideshare measure
Live election results and latest updates
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
CA Prop 21 fails, leaving rent control as is, AP reports
MAP: California election results by county
California Proposition 23 fails
Show More
No major delays at SoCal voting centers as polls close statewide
Dodgers' Mookie Betts wins 5th Gold Glove award
Palmdale heart transplant patient votes from hospital bed
Report of phony OC voting center prompts investigation
Florida 2020 live presidential election results: Trump projected to win
More TOP STORIES News