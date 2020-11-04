LAPD arrests at least 40 in downtown LA, declares unlawful assembly due to 'unruly crowd'

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said those arrested blocked train tracks of the Metro Blue Line station near Washington Boulevard and Grand Avenue and were arrested on suspicion of failing to disperse from an unlawful assembly.
Lopez added 30 others were cited and later released for blocking an intersection.
Police declared the second unlawful assembly at 18th and Figueroa streets at about 9:37 p.m., an hour and a half after first telling a group to leave the area of Pico Boulevard and Figueroa near the Staples Center.
A large police presence first responded near the Staples Center, where several people dressed in all black marched down Figueroa.
"Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner," LAPD tweeted around 8:10 p.m. "At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed."
LAPD said some of the individuals in all black wearing helmets or kneepads were stopped by officers and detained for questioning. Officers holding batons and wearing helmets formed a skirmish line near the Convention Center at the time the first unlawful assembly was declared.
Hours later just after 11 p.m., several demonstrators were seen being taken into custody near Washington Boulevard and Hope Street and getting loaded onto buses.
LAPD reported minor vandalism at a Starbucks and other businesses on 7th and Figueroa streets.
The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert Tuesday afternoon, though the agency said the decision was "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident."