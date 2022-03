A crash involving at least eight cars and one big rig shut down several lanes of the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Friday.The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway near Victory Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.AIR7 HD was over the scene as crews worked to clear the lanes while traffic started to mount behind the incident.It's not clear what caused the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other in unknown condition.