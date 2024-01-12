1 hospitalized after CHP responds to report of shooting, crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was hospitalized in unknown condition Friday morning after the California Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash that was possibly the result of shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys.

The incident was first reported shortly after 5 a.m. as a vehicle into the center divider on the northbound side of the freeway near the Burbank Boulevard off-ramp, according to a CHP online records.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find an injured person who was then transported to a medical center. The nature of that person's injuries was unclear.

Investigators discovered an apparent bullet hole in the wrecked vehicle.

Traffic was backed up on the northbound side of the freeway as authorities conducted an investigation at the scene. Two northbound lanes were open while three others remained closed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report at they become available.