Woodland Hills couple says their van was hit by gunfire on 405 Freeway

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Woodland Hills couple is speaking out, saying they were driving on the 405 Freeway Friday night when their vehicle's windshield was hit by gunfire. The couple says seven children were inside the vehicle at the time.The couple - Nick and Sylvia Karapetian - shared video showing their damaged Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with dents in the hood, several holes in the windshield and glass inside the vehicle.The couple says the incident happened on the northbound 405, just north of the 110 Freeway, and they were able to exit the freeway and call law enforcement.The California Highway Patrol told Eyewitness News there was an investigation, and it was determined the damage was caused by debris. The couple disagrees with CHP."I just feel like they're just kind of writing it off, and that's not good" said Sylvia Karapetian. "Because I had a car full of seven children in the back of the van... and it could have been very devastating."The husband suffered cuts on his hands. No one else was injured.