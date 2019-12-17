4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, USGS says

A preliminary-magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 10:29 a.m. and was centered in the unincorporated community of Cholame, located just north of the county line.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
