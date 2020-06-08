Preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit near Ridgecrest Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was centered approximately 9 miles of Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert and hit around 9:20 p.m. It struck about 14 miles from Ridgecrest.

Last week, the area was hit by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage due to the quake.
