4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck in the Southern California desert in eastern San Diego County Sunday afternoon.
By ABC7.com staff
OCOTILLO WELLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck in the Southern California desert in eastern San Diego County Sunday afternoon.

The quake struck at 3:07 p.m. about 10 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells, at a depth of about 6 miles. That location is between the Salton Sea and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Some residents of the Inland Empire and Orange County reported feeling some shaking.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
