46 Fire: Charges filed against car-chase suspect in connection with Jurupa Valley blaze

Police say 23 year-old Bryan Anguiano of Jurupa Valley was in a stolen car and being pursued by police just after midnight on Oct. 31.
They say he drove over curbs and fences, blowing tires - and the heat from the wheels ignited a brush fire, which quickly spread.
That blaze - called the 46 Fire - burned 328 acres before firefighters reached full containment on Nov. 3.
It also destroyed at least three homes and two outbuildings, and flying embers started a blaze in Riverside which damaged two commercial buildings.
Anguiano is charged with felony evading and discarding burning material in a public right of way.
Kevin Hidalgo, 28, was the passenger in the vehicle. He was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase