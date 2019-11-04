46 Fire: Charges filed against car-chase suspect in connection with Jurupa Valley blaze

By ABC7.com staff
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Felony charges were filed Monday against the man accused in connection with last week's fire in Jurupa Valley.

Police say 23 year-old Bryan Anguiano of Jurupa Valley was in a stolen car and being pursued by police just after midnight on Oct. 31.

They say he drove over curbs and fences, blowing tires - and the heat from the wheels ignited a brush fire, which quickly spread.

That blaze - called the 46 Fire - burned 328 acres before firefighters reached full containment on Nov. 3.

It also destroyed at least three homes and two outbuildings, and flying embers started a blaze in Riverside which damaged two commercial buildings.

Anguiano is charged with felony evading and discarding burning material in a public right of way.

Kevin Hidalgo, 28, was the passenger in the vehicle. He was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase
Several structures were destroyed by a brush fire that was sparked by a crash at the end of a police chase and went on to blacken at least 360 acres in Jurupa Valley Thursday morning, authorities said.

