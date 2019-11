46 Fire: Charges filed against car-chase suspect in connection with Jurupa Valley blaze

EMBED >More News Videos Several structures were destroyed by a brush fire that was sparked by a crash at the end of a police chase and went on to blacken at least 360 acres in Jurupa Valley Thursday morning, authorities said.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Felony charges were filed Monday against the man accused in connection with last week's fire in Jurupa Valley.Police say 23 year-old Bryan Anguiano of Jurupa Valley was in a stolen car and being pursued by police just after midnight on Oct. 31.They say he drove over curbs and fences, blowing tires - and the heat from the wheels ignited a brush fire, which quickly spread.That blaze - called the 46 Fire - burned 328 acres before firefighters reached full containment on Nov. 3.It also destroyed at least three homes and two outbuildings, and flying embers started a blaze in Riverside which damaged two commercial buildings.Anguiano is charged with felony evading and discarding burning material in a public right of way.Kevin Hidalgo, 28, was the passenger in the vehicle. He was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.