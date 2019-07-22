47 tons of marijuana disposed after major pot busts in Perris

Deputies joined other agencies in serving search warrants at 56 illegal marijuana grows throughout Perris on Thursday. Updated numbers were later released.
The investigation resulted in the confiscation of 47,939 marijuana plants, 2,132 pounds of processed marijuana, two butane honey oil labs and 71 firearms, the sheriff's department said.
Images showed some of the seized firearms, including high-powered rifles, handguns and a shotgun.
The department said the crops tend to be environmental hazards since the growers use chemicals that are not allowed under law. Sheriff's officials said they're also concerned with the crime that surrounds these types of operations.
"We have had homicides that are associated with these illegal grows. We also have robberies. People that have these grows, because they're illegal, they'll arm themselves," said Sgt. Albert Martinez.
Officials added that the legal crops in the area were left alone.