47 tons of marijuana disposed after major pot busts in Perris

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A series of pot busts in Perris led to the arrests of 49 people and 47 tons of marijuana plants getting disposed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies joined other agencies in serving search warrants at 56 illegal marijuana grows throughout Perris on Thursday. Updated numbers were later released.

The investigation resulted in the confiscation of 47,939 marijuana plants, 2,132 pounds of processed marijuana, two butane honey oil labs and 71 firearms, the sheriff's department said.



Images showed some of the seized firearms, including high-powered rifles, handguns and a shotgun.

The department said the crops tend to be environmental hazards since the growers use chemicals that are not allowed under law. Sheriff's officials said they're also concerned with the crime that surrounds these types of operations.

"We have had homicides that are associated with these illegal grows. We also have robberies. People that have these grows, because they're illegal, they'll arm themselves," said Sgt. Albert Martinez.

Officials added that the legal crops in the area were left alone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
perrisriverside countymarijuanadrugsguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI serves search warrant at LADWP and City Hall
Utah man pleads not guilty in killing of Deputy Joseph Solano
4.2 earthquake strikes near Twentynine Palms
LAPD motor officer, bicyclist injured in crash in Encino
Victorville Caltrans sign displays 'Trump 2020' message
VIDEO: Dramatic lightning streak shoots across sky in D.C.
UCLA offers admission to nearly 19,000 freshman, transfer applicants
Show More
New York becomes 1st state to ban declawing of cats
Macy's pulls line of dinner plates that some say promote eating disorders
Dr. Lucy Jones discusses how to better prepare for earthquakes
Massive fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
Emailed bomb threat investigated at building in Brentwood
More TOP STORIES News