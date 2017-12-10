Check back here as more nominations are announced.
The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Director - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television