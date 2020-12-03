4.9-magnitude earthquake hits western Nevada, USGS says

MINA, Nev. (KABC) -- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit western Nevada Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit about 15 miles south of Mina around 9:15 p.m. local time. Mina is about 160 miles southeast of Reno.

It was not immediately known if there was any significant damage due to the quake.

Nevada was hit by 6.5 magnitude quake earlier in the year in a remote area more than 200 miles southeast of Reno.

On Nov. 13, a 5.5 quake struck the Mina area and was followed by aftershocks.
