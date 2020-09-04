Orange County drownings: 4 bodies recovered within 11 days along county coast, officials say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people have drowned along the Orange County coast in a little over one week, authorities say.

According to county coroner officials, the latest victim was a 36-year-old Garden Grove man who was found in the tide of Huntington Beach earlier this week.

Two other bodies were found off the Laguna Beach coast and another in Huntington Beach, according to the Orange County Register.

Despite the cluster of drownings, authorities who spoke to the Register said there have been fewer drownings this year than last year.

Taking into account drownings in oceans and pools, Sgt. Dennis Breckner said there were 43 drownings in the county last year and 48 the year before. There have been 17 so far this year, he added.

"By this time last year we had 29, so we're actually down," he told the Register.

Officials recommend swimming near a lifeguard tower and avoiding drinking alcohol before getting in the water.
